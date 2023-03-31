Calgary man killed in crash near High River, Alta.
Alberta RCMP are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 2A south of Calgary on Friday that closed a section of the highway.
The crash was between a semi-truck and a vehicle and happened near the entrance to Cargil Foods, about 10 kilometres north of High River, Alta., at around 7:30 a.m.
A 52-year-old Calgary man, the driver of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
EMS say an adult passenger from the vehicle was transported to hospital in Calgary by STARS air ambulance in critical, life-threatening condition.
The driver of the semi-trailer wasn't injured.
The collision closed a section of Highway 2A between 434 Avenue east and Highway 543 east for about six hours.
"It is believed that heavy fog may have been a factor in this collision," RCMP said in a Friday news release.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the deceased’s and passengers family and friends."
-
'A one of a kind place': Health centre 'The Nest' opens first phase in downtown ReginaThe newly opened health and wellness centre in downtown Regina, The Nest, is providing residents of the Queen City with resources to live healthier lives.
-
-
'Familiarity breeds contempt': Saskatoon Blades rivalry heats upThe Saskatoon Blades stumbled out of the gates as they were unable to sustain pressure on the Regina Pats in the WHL playoffs opener Friday night.
-
Vehicle from drive-by shooting that sent 'stray rounds' into northside businesses soughtCharges have been laid in connection to a northwest Edmonton drive-by shooting that spanned up to 12 blocks Friday, with police searching for another vehicle of interest.
-
West Lorne Arena wins big with Kraft HockeyvilleWest Lorne came out on top along finalists Saint-Anselme, Que., Maple Ridge, B.C., Ste. Anne, Manitoba winning the Kraft Hockeyville 2023 on Saturday
-
Man injured following robbery in Halifax's north endOne man is injured following a robbery in Halifax on Saturday.
-
Training flight turns into rescue mission after boaters capsize off B.C. islandA pair of boaters and their dog were fortunate to survive after capsizing off Texada Island and spending 45 minutes in the water Thursday afternoon.
-
Hundreds of performers take the ice for K-W Skating Club showMembers of the Kitchener Waterloo Skating Club were showing off their hard work.
-
Pillow fighting comes back to downtown KitchenerPillows were flying in downtown Kitchener Saturday afternoon at Carl Zehr Square.