Calgary man killed in crash on Hwy. 3 in southern Alberta
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Dave Dormer
A Calgary man in his 40s was killed in a two-vehicle crash in southern Alberta on Sunday.
RCMP say a pickup truck was eastbound on Highway 3 — near Highway 507 about 200 kilometres southeast of Calgary — when it crossed the centre line and collided with a semi-tractor.
Officers from several surrounding detachments responded and found the driver of the pickup deceased.
The driver of the semi-tractor suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.
An autopsy has been ordered and will be performed this week.
An RCMP collision analyst was called in and the cause remains under investigation.
No other information was released.
-
Crews tackling two-alarm house fire in York MillsCrews are responding to a two-alarm fire at a home under construction in the York Mills area in North York.
-
Ring road construction causes major delays with morning commutes in Valley Ridge, CrestmontCommuters in Valley Ridge and Crestmont were frustrated Tuesday morning by continuing construction work on the Calgary west ring road that caused major traffic delays during both the morning and evening commutes.
-
'We simply cannot afford a repeat scenario': No indoor Thanksgiving gatherings for unvaccinated AlbertansThe province is reminding Albertans to follow public health restrictions on gathering limits as Thanksgiving is less than a week away.
-
Third dose of vaccine to be available for health-care workers, people with AstraZeneca and Johnson & JohnsonManitoba health-care workers and people who didn't receive an mRNA shot will soon be able to receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
-
B.C.'s extreme heat may be responsible for rotten pumpkin cropB.C.'s summer heat waves and recent downpours are being blamed for ruining much of the pumpkin crops at Maan Farms.
-
Nick Ritchie scores twice as Maple Leafs down Canadiens 6-2 in pre-season playNick Ritchie scored his first two goals for Toronto as the Maple Leafs defeated the Montreal Canadiens 6-2 in pre-season action Tuesday.
-
Critics accuse B.C. government of passing the buck on school vaccination mandatesB.C. has allowed school districts to decide whether to mandate vaccination for local teachers. Critics say they're simply passing the buck.
-
Man seen allegedly trying to gain entry to Leslieville homes at night wanted by policeToronto police are asking the public for help in identifying a man they believe to be involved in a prowl by night investigation in Leslieville.
-
Female driver taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following Hamilton collisionA female driver is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Hamilton.