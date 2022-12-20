iHeartRadio

Calgary man last seen in Banff Trail located


Calgarian Roy Rempel Duck, 43, has been the subject of a missing persons investigation but police confirm he has been located and is safe. (CPS)

The Calgary Police Service confirms a 43-year-old man who was last seen in a northwest neighbourhood has been found.

Roy Rempel Duck had been reported missing after leaving Banff Trail on the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 16.

Police officials have not released details regarding the disappearance but confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the missing man was "located safe."

12