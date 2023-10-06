iHeartRadio

Calgary man reported as Alberta's first influenza death of 2023-24 season


Albertans can start booking their seasonal immunization appointments starting Oct. 10. (File)

The provincial government has reported an Albertan has died from influenza, the first such death in the 2023-24 flu season.

According to the government's website, which records severe outcomes for influenza along with COVID-19 and RSV, the patient who died was a man in his 40s living in the Calgary Zone.

No other information about the victim will be released.

The website says there have been 90 cases of lab-confirmed influenza so far this season, with 20 of those being detected between Sept. 24 and Sept. 30.

Starting next week, Albertans can start booking their seasonal influenza and COVID-19 vaccines.

Those interested can call 811 or their local clinic to schedule an appointment.

Immunizations can also be booked online with Alberta Health Services.

