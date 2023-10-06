Calgary man reported as Alberta's first influenza death of 2023-24 season
The provincial government has reported an Albertan has died from influenza, the first such death in the 2023-24 flu season.
According to the government's website, which records severe outcomes for influenza along with COVID-19 and RSV, the patient who died was a man in his 40s living in the Calgary Zone.
No other information about the victim will be released.
The website says there have been 90 cases of lab-confirmed influenza so far this season, with 20 of those being detected between Sept. 24 and Sept. 30.
Starting next week, Albertans can start booking their seasonal influenza and COVID-19 vaccines.
Those interested can call 811 or their local clinic to schedule an appointment.
Immunizations can also be booked online with Alberta Health Services.
