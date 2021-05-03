Calgary man's disappearance enters 3rd week after departing for 'the woods'

The Calgary Police Service is seeking tips from the public as the search continues for a man last seen in mid-April.

Matthew Benner, 26, left his home in the 9700 block of Elbow Drive S.W. on April 15 with plans to 'head to the woods'. According to police, Benner did not indicate a specific location or planned direction of travel, and it's believed he was travelling on foot.

After not hearing from the 26-year-old for more than two weeks, his family and friends became concerned and notified police of the disappearance on May 2.

The missing man is described as:

Approximately 183 centimetres (6') tall;

Weighing 59 kilograms (130 lbs); and

Having short, thinning brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Benner's activities or location is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.