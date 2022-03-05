Calgary man travels to Ukrainian conflict zone to help 'in whatever way' he can

A Calgary man is hoping for a spot on the Ukrainian front lines as thousands take up arms to help their country in the ongoing Russian invasion.

Paul Hughes crossed the Polish border into the war-torn country Friday morning.

He flew to Europe after seeing images of the destruction on television and online.

"Not everybody can go help in person and be here, but every one of us wants to help," he told CTV News Saturday morning. "I could, so here I am."

Hughes is a local activist who runs a farm that feeds Calgary's most vulnerable.

He's currently in the western city of Lviv, looking for a way to get to the capital, Kyiv.

He wants a weapon – and to strike back against Russia.

"(Vladimir) Putin is a bully," he said, "and (Ukrainians) are a very strong willed people. It's overwhelming."

Hughes was able to fly through Germany to Poland, where he was directed to a military bus that took him across the border.

He spent Friday and most of Saturday inside a local train station, handing out food and clothing to refugees fleeing conflict further east.

"Just wow," Hughes said. "I couldn't believe it. You're right in the heart of the movements: just this mass of humanity trying to get away from war zones and Russians."

The Calgarian slept the night in a private home that was recommended to him "through back channels." He claims he's willing to go wherever he's needed, but says he won't shy away from conflict.

He's been told a weapon will be provided to him in Kyiv.

Roughly 1.3 million refugees had left Ukraine as of Saturday morning.

About 800,000 crossed into Poland: many passing through the same train station where Hughes spent most of Friday.

"It's chaotic," he said. "But I'm here to help."