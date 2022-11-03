Calgary man wanted by police may know something about murder case

Four months after Shawn McCormack was found dead in a southwest alley, Calgary police are still investigating the circumstances of his murder.

The 34-year-old's body was found in the 1100 block of Frontenac Avenue S.W., in Mount Royal, on July 3, after police were notified by a resident.

Further investigation determined that McCormack was killed at a home in Forest Lawn, ultimately leading to a first-degree murder charge being laid against Devon William Shedrick, 29.

Investigators are now turning to the public for help to locate a man they believe may have information on other individuals who might have played a role in McCormack's murder.

"We are now looking to speak with Justin Aaron Cornell, 30, of Calgary, who is believed to have information about the homicide," police said in a release.

"Investigators have made multiple attempts to locate him, which have been unsuccessful."

Police say he is approximately 165 centimetres (5'5") tall, 91 kilograms (200 pounds) and has black hair and hazel eyes.

Detectives say information from the public has been very valuable to the investigation so far.

"Anyone who has information about the incident, witnessed something suspicious or who may have heard about the incident after the fact is asked to contact us. Even something that may initially seem insignificant can be instrumental in solving the case," said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta of the homicide unit.

Individuals with information about this homicide are asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips