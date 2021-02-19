Alberta Mounties lucked out, in a way, during an investigation into an erratic driver spotted in central B.C. Thursday.

Jasper RCMP were first notified about an erratic driver, behind the wheel of a Pontiac sedan, near the village of Valemount, B.C. at about 3:45 p.m. on Feb. 18.

Officers soon found the vehicle at the Petro Canada gas station inside the town site, but the driver fled the area on foot.

A police dog unit was called in to assist while officers scoured the area, but the suspect was not found.

While the K-9 unit headed into Jasper, the officer spotted a man matching the description of the original suspect hitchhiking along Highway 16.

When the man spotted police, he fled into a wooded area, but officers soon caught up with him, finding him inside a vehicle.

A subsequent investigation into the 42-year-old man from Calgary determined that he was not the subject of the original complaint but was actually wanted on a number of outstanding warrants.

He faces a number of charges related to obstruction, breaches and stolen property.

As for the erratic driving complaint, Jasper RCMP are still looking for the owner of the vehicle.

No further information is available.