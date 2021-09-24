Calgary man who fatally stabbed his case worker to be sentenced Oct. 4

A Calgary man who admitted to stabbing his case worker to death at an assisted-living home nearly two years ago is to be sentenced early next month.

Brandon Newman pleaded guilty last week to second-degree murder in the death of Deborah Onwu on Oct. 25, 2019.

His trial had been scheduled to begin next month.

Court heard that Newman was living at the care home and stabbed Onwu, who was working an overnight shift, 19 times.

She died of blood loss at the scene.

Newman faces life in prison, but is to return to court Oct. 4 to determine how long it will be before he's eligible to apply for parole.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2021.