Calgary man who murdered girlfriend and toddler to be sentenced

A Calgary man who admitted to murdering his former girlfriend and was later convicted of killing her young daughter is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday.

Robert Leeming, 37, had pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Jasmine Lovett, 25, but not guilty in the death of 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson.

Leeming testified the little girl had fallen down some stairs in his southeast Calgary home and was later unresponsive. He said he snapped when Lovett accused him of doing something to her child.

Leeming struck Lovett several times with a hammer before shooting her in the head with a rifle.

The bodies of the mother and child were found buried in a shallow grave in Kananaskis country, west of Calgary, in May 2019 after they were reported missing weeks earlier.

Leeming, who was found guilty in January, had his sentencing delayed while the Supreme Court of Canada deliberated and ultimately quashed consecutive periods of parole ineligibility for multiple murderers.