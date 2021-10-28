Calgary man will use $1M lottery win to buy new house, help friends and family
A Calgary man who won a $1 million jackpot on a Lotto Max ticket says he hopes to help his friends and family financially.
Osman Adam said he couldn't believe his eyes when he scanned his ticket and discovered he had won.
“I’m happy, I’m excited, I’m a little nervous,” Adam said in a news release. “I feel everything. But mostly I'm excited to think about the future.”
Aside from helping out family and friends, Adam is also thinking of treating himself to some big purchases.
"I would like to buy a house, maybe a new car, too," he said. "I’ll invest whatever is left over.”
Adam purchased his $24 ticket from South Trail Service Petro Canada on Macleod Trail S.W.
He returned to the store the day after the draw to check his ticket, but held off on claiming his prize until this month.
“I checked my ticket on the self-scanner,” Adam said. “I had to scan it a few more times before I started believing what I was seeing.”
Adam won one of the 12 Max Millions draws on May 28 with the numbers 8, 9, 15, 30, 39, 46 and 47.
-
Calgary man charged with child luring, extortion and counselling suicide of Ontario teenPolice say a Calgary man has been charged with child luring, extortion and counselling suicide following a six-month-long cross-Canada investigation.
-
Rainfall warning issued for Greater Victoria, sun to come by weekendA small atmospheric river is delivering enough rain to put Greater Victoria under a rainfall warning Thursday.
-
'The best news I ever got': father of 10-year-old North Preston, N.S. boy thanks searchersThe father of a 10-year-old boy from North Preston, N.S. who went missing this week, is thanking searchers and community members who helped find his son.
-
Freedom of Information changes will disproportionately affect First Nations, Indigenous leaders: UBCICThe Union of BC Indian Chiefs says the NDP government's plans to change the Freedom of Information and Privacy Act will disproportionately affect First Nations if a new fee is introduced.
-
COVID-19 vaccination proof required to rent from real estate company in Calgary or EdmontonA Calgary-based company that rents out more than 1,500 suites in Alberta has expanded its vaccination policy beyond its employees and contractors, and now mandates the same for future tenants.
-
Chatham-Kent’s top doctor concerned over reaction to lifting of pandemic measuresChatham-Kent’s medical officer of health-expressed concern some people might read too much into comments about pandemic measures like vaccine passports possibly being lifted in the New Year.
-
-
Four Waterloo Region schools placed in hold and secure during multiple investigations: policeFour Waterloo Region schools were placed in hold and secure on Thursday morning following multiple investigations.
-
4 deaths, 116 new COVID-19 cases reported in Manitoba ThursdayManitoba reported 116 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday along with four deaths, bringing the provincial death toll to 1,244.