Calgary manslaughter suspect arrested in Edmonton

The Calgary Police Service confirms a 32-year-old man was arrested in Edmonton in connection with the discovery of human remains near Morley, Alta. in 2022.

Jason Tait was wanted on a manslaughter charge in relation to the death of 22-year-old Keanan Crane.

Crane was last seen alive on April 11, 2022, in the northeast Calgary neighbourhood of Whitehorn. His body was found by RCMP members on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation on May 15, 2022.

Police said Wednesday afternoon that Tait had been located and apprehended in Edmonton.