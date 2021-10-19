Calgary massage therapist charged with sexual assault

A Calgary massage therapist has been charged with sexual assault.

The charge stems from a complaint police received from a woman who said she was sexually assaulted while getting a massage in early September.

The assault is believed to have taken place at Massage Heights Signal Hill Centre, at 5957 Signal Hill Centre S.W.

Following an investigation, Calgary resident Maxim Klimov, 27, was charged with one count of sexual assault.

He's scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 24.

Police encourage anyone who feels they may have been a victim of sexual assault to contact them at 403-266-1234.

Sexual assault victims who would rather not go through police can contact Calgary Communities Against Sexual Abuse (CCASA) at 403-237-5888.