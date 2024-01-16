Calgary mayor, city council pass automatic pay increase
CTV News Calgary Reporter/Producer
Jacqueline Wilson
Mayor Jyoti Gondek and 14 city councillors were scheduled to discuss getting an automatic 2.41 per cent wage increase at council on Tuesday, but passed the motion instead.
Since 2020, council put compensation decisions in the hands of an independent committee, which factors in the average weekly earnings in Alberta.
According to the approved budget, the mayor’s new salary is $213,000, while city councillors will make $120,000.
The money for their wages comes from taxpayers, who also have to pay 7.8 per cent more in property taxes in 2024.
This year marks the third straight year of pay increases for the mayor and council, and follows three straight years where the previous mayor and council decided not to take raises.
