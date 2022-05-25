Calgary mayor condemns gun violence, radical partisanship post-Texas school shooting tragedy

The mayor of Calgary says the increase in local gun violence and hate-based crimes needs to be addressed and it's past time the public demand better of its elected officials.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek made a series of Twitter posts Wednesday morning, in the aftermath of the Uvalde, Texas school shooting that left at least 19 children and two adults dead, in which she condemned the political inaction and radical partisanship that has served as a breeding ground for hate.

"You may believe that these are far away issues that do not affect you," said Gondek within the Twitter thread. "You may believe it is not the business of people like me to intervene in such matters. You may believe such things could never happen here. Stop and check your assumptions.

"Our own issues of safety, gun violence & hate-based crimes need to be addressed by policy makers. This only happens successfully by abandoning partisanship & focusing on the people we collectively serve. We must collaborate broadly for a stronger society.

"Radical partisanship & dangerous ideologies will not lead us to a just society; political extremism will only fail us all. Especially amongst elected officials, clinging to dated tropes & rhetoric is a losing game.

"It is up to all of us to demand better."

Gondek says she has "no quick answers or solutions" but will "continue to lead with humility and compassion" and that "we have to be unified in our quest for a just society."

