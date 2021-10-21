Calgary mayor-elect Jyoti Gondek announces senior office staff

Calgary mayor-elect Jyoti Gondek has announced senior staffing positions for her office.

Stephen Carter, who served as Gondek's campaign manager, will be chief of staff and Amie Blanchette will be deputy chief of staff.

Catherine Seymour will be Gondek's operations manager and Allison Bates will be communications advisor.

"My team consists of people who worked together on my campaign and experts from the City of Calgary administration," said Gondek. "I have high expectations for my team, as Calgarians have high expectations from the Office of the Mayor."

Gondek, along with 14 newly-elected councillors, will be sworn in on Oct. 25.