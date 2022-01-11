Calgary mayor responds after dozens protest in front of her home
Nearly 50 people gathered in front of Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek's home on Sunday, calling her a fake mayor and denouncing the city's vaccination policy.
Gondek took to Twitter Monday night to respond to the rally that has garnered attention from Premier Jason Kenney, former Mayor Naheed Nenshi, and hundreds of Calgarians.
She said she remains proud to serve the city and that this incident does not define Calgarians.
Hi, Calgary.
Stand strong together, for one small event does not define us. We have the ability to denounce hate & celebrate all that is good. There is much heavy work to do & we must be steadfast.
I remain honoured to serve this city.
A similar protest took place in front of the provincial Health Minister Jason Copping's home on New Year's Day when around 50 people gathered to push back against public health measures.
-
Medicine Hat senior arrested after shots fired at police during standoffA 67-year-old man is in police custody following an armed standoff with Medicine Hat police on the weekend.
-
-
Rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations may further reduce care, doctor warnsAs COVID-19 cases threaten to overwhelm hospitals in several parts of Canada, one doctor is warning that hospitalizations are reaching record highs in some provinces, which could further reduce general hospital care for the foreseeable future.
-
SIU investigating sudden death in WaterlooThe province's Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate after a sudden death in Waterloo early Tuesday morning.
-
Alberta's new camping reservation system opens today. Here's what you need to knowStarting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Albertans can book regular camping sites for the next three months.
-
B.C.'s South Coast bracing for atmospheric river with up to 100 mm of rain possibleEnvironment Canada has issued another weather warning for the South Coast of British Columbia.
-
Manitoba seeking public feedback to inform 2022 budgetThe Manitoba government is seeking public feedback to inform its 2022 budget
-
Power outages in Onaping and Bear Island areasOn a morning where the region is under an extreme cold warning with temperatures dropping to – 40 C with the wind chill, hundreds of people are without power.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Highs above 0 C with a precipitation riskDaytime highs will be above 0 C for the next few days in Edmonton.