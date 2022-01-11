Calgary mayor responds after dozens protest in front of her home

Nearly 50 people gathered in front of Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek's home on Sunday, calling her a fake mayor and denouncing the city's vaccination policy.

Gondek took to Twitter Monday night to respond to the rally that has garnered attention from Premier Jason Kenney, former Mayor Naheed Nenshi, and hundreds of Calgarians.

She said she remains proud to serve the city and that this incident does not define Calgarians.

Hi, Calgary.



Stand strong together, for one small event does not define us. We have the ability to denounce hate & celebrate all that is good. There is much heavy work to do & we must be steadfast.



I remain honoured to serve this city.

A similar protest took place in front of the provincial Health Minister Jason Copping's home on New Year's Day when around 50 people gathered to push back against public health measures.