Calgary mayoral candidate Kevin J. Johnston sentenced to 18 months
Calgary mayoral candidate Kevin J. Johnston has been sentenced to 18 months behind bars for racist and defamatory statements made about a Toronto restaurant owner.
Johnston was found guilty of violating a court order that he stop making defamatory statements about Mohamad Fakih, the CEO of Paramount Fine Foods.
Johnston was sentenced to three months in jail for each of the six separate acts of contempt of court he was found guilty of.
The court order was initially put in place in 2019 after Johnston called Fakih both a "terrorist" and "baby killer," among other things.
He will begin serving the sentence on Jan. 4, 2022, once he is finished serving jail time he was sentenced to in September for violating COVID-19 court orders.
Calgary's municipal election takes place Oct. 18.
