A southern Alberta MLA has apologized again for a holiday trip, approximately a month after she left Alberta against government advice to avoid non-essential travel because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tanya Fir posted a message on Twitter Sunday, saying she is sorry for making the decision to travel over the holidays.

In the post, she said she had heard from her constituents over the past several weeks who were "extremely upset by (her) decision to travel over the holidays."

"I want to share that I have heard what you had to say, and I am sorry," she wrote.

Fir called the decision "a mistake" and said she is aiming to "work hard" to restore her constituents' trust and confidence.

The more extensive apology comes after a brief message she posted on Facebook on New Year's Day, where she commended the conduct of Albertans who had stayed at home over Christmas.

She did not mention any plans to resign her seat in the provincial legislature in either message.

Fir was one of a number of Alberta MLAs who were revealed to have travelled over the Christmas holidays despite guidance from health-care professionals and the federal and provincial governments to forego non-essential travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was revealed by the Jason Kenney government that Fir travelled to Las Vegas, Nev., for the holidays.

Afterward, Fir lost her legislature committee responsibilities.

The UCP travel scandal most recently led to Kenney kicking Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn out of caucus, citing a trend of misbehaviour on Rehn's part in the decision.

My decision to travel was wrong. I made a mistake and I am again deeply sorry for disappointing you. Moving forward, my commitment is to continue to work hard, and restore your trust and confidence. 2/2