Calgary mother pleads for witnesses to come forward 20 years after son's stabbing death

On the 20th anniversary of her son's death a Calgary mother is pleading for someone to come forward to provide any information that may lead her son's killer to justice.

Steffi Stehwien says the pain of losing her child hasn't eased.

"He loved to giggle I still hear him, his voice and his giggle," she told CTV News on Friday afternoon from her home, as she looked over photo albums and cherished memories of her son, Aaron Shoulders.

He died shortly after turning 18 in the days after his first night out with friends.

"He went to celebrate, went a night club. Never came home."

In the early morning of August 17, 2003, Calgary police say a confrontation between two groups escalated outside a former nightclub on 1st Street S.W. at 14 Avenue S.W. when Aaron Shoulders was stabbed in the chest.

He died 15 days later in hospital on Sept. 1st.

Stehwien says there were between 100 and 200 people that may have seen it happen.

No witnesses came forward, no suspects were identified, and now she fears her son's killer may not face justice.

"So here's all these people standing and watching and nobody's coming forward and its 20 years down the road?"

COULD BE REACTIVATED

Calgary police say the homicide unit includes a team dedicated to historical homicides.

In a statement to CTV News, the Calgary Police Service said in part:

"Aaron Shoulders' case remains open but is not active at this moment. There were numerous witnesses outside the nightclub and if more evidence or key witnesses came forward, this could lead to progression in the investigation to hold those accountable for this tragic loss."

Stehwien continued to advocate for her son's case and for other victims of violent crime by organizing an annual march through downtown Calgary -- she stopped running the event in 2017.

However, she says she hopes speaking out on this sombre anniversary will help.

"There's a glimmer of a hope that maybe it rattles somebody enough to do the right thing. I mean it should've been done 20 years ago."

Anyone with any information can reach CPS directly or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.