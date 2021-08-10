Calgary MP calls for study into potential regulation of 'poppers' in Canada

Calgary Nose Hill MP Michelle Rempel Garner has penned a letter to the federal health minister asking for a deeper study into the possible benefits and harms of products using alkyl nitrites, better known as "poppers."

Poppers are primarily used by men who have sex with men to increase sexual pleasure and reduce pain, however they’ve essentially been banned in Canada since 2013 as products containing alkyl nitrites are considered drugs under the Food and Drugs Act.

No products have been approved for sale in Canada by Health Canada and, according to Garner Rempel, that leads users to a grey area with unregulated products.

"I would surmise that the lack of research and attention to this issue is likely, at the least, in part related to the stigmatization of LGBTQ+ healthcare," she writes in the letter sent to Minister Patty Hajdu on Monday. "Use of drugs used as sexual aides in other scenarios has been normalized (for example, Viagra which is used for erectile dysfunction). However, discussions of pharmaceutical based sexual aides for use in non-heteronormative situations, such as alkyl nitrites, are sometimes still subject to moralization in public discourse."

Rempel Garner is asking Health Canada to undertake a comprehensive study on the issue in collaboration with the LGBTQ community that could potentially lead to a safe supply in Canada.

"Sexual health is an important pillar of healthcare, and I hope to see action taken on this front."

Rempel Garner also cites recent changes in Australia that allow access to alkyl nitrites with a prescription.

According to Health Canada’s website, products containing alkyl nitrites can be dangerous to consume and pose a risk to users.

"Despite being labelled for various uses such as leather cleaners, room odourizers or liquid incense, these products are inhaled or ingested by consumers for recreational purposes. Alkyl nitrites, such as amyl nitrite, butyl nitrite and isobutyl nitrite, are prescription drugs and should be used only under the supervision of a healthcare professional. Products containing alkyl nitrites may pose serious risks, including death, depending on the amount used, how frequently they are used and how long they are used for, as well as the person's health and the other medications they may be taking. Since it is difficult to control how much is inhaled, people can accidentally overdose. Swallowing these products can lead to serious medical complications and may be fatal."

