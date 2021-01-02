Another Calgary politician travelled outside the province last month despite government orders against doing so, CTV News has learned.

Calgary Signal Hill MP Ron Liepert's office confirmed Saturday that the 71-year-old politician flew to California twice during the pandemic.

The first time was back in March, while the second trip was made during the current Parliamentary break.

According to the statement, Liepert went to the U.S. to check on his property and both trips were for essential reasons.

"Opposition MP Liepert owns a house in Palm Desert California and has travelled twice since March, including during the current Parliamentary break, to deal with essential house maintenance issues," the statement read.

"There has been no non-essential travel, and he has complied with all public health guidance, including the Alberta border testing program, each time he has travelled."

Liepert, who has worked in politics since 2004, is one of the latest Alberta politicians to have admitted to travel outside Canada amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While there is no outright ban on Canadians leaving the country for any reason, health officials and government statements have advised against all non-essential travel plans in order to curb the spread of the virus.

MORE ALBERTA MLAS TRAVELLED OVER CHRISTMAS

CTV News has also learned that another Alberta MLA left Canada despite the restrictions on non-essential travel.

The premier's office confirmed MLA Jason Stephan, who represents the constituency of Red Deer-South, went to Arizona over the holidays.

"(He) has indicated that he is returning to Alberta in line with the Premier’s directive," said Christine Myatt, press secretary for Jason Kenney in an email to CTV News.

On Friday, Municipal Affairs Minister Tracy Allard publicly apologized for her trip to Hawaii last month, writing it off as "a wrong decision" to indulge in "a family tradition" she had participated in for the past 17 years.

The province also confirmed that MLAs Tanya Fir (Calgary-Peigan) and Jeremy Nixon (Calgary-Klein) also went to the U.S. over the holidays while Pat Rehn, the representative of Lesser Slave Lake, went to Mexico.