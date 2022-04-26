Calgary murder suspect makes list of Canada's most wanted fugitives

Representatives from police agencies across Canada, including the Calgary Police Service, announced a new initiative that aims to help track down the country's most wanted suspects.

Officials from the Bolo Program provided details regarding cash rewards of up to $250,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those on the lam.

Calgary murder suspect Kier Bryan Granado, 25, was ranked third on the list and a $100,000 reward is being offered for tips that help lead to his arrest . He is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the 2015 death of 26-year-old Hussein Merhi. Investigators believe the attack in the northeast Calgary neighbourhood of Monterey Park was targeted.

Granado has ties to the FK Gang and has evaded arrest since charges were laid against him in 2019.

Joseph Trieu, 26, was charged in July 2019 with one count of accessory after the fact to murder in connection with Merhi's death,

An INTERPOL Red Notice has also been issued for Granado.

"The Bolo Program was launched in 2018 with a simple goal: use innovation to encourage Canadians to be on the lookout for Canada's most wanted, and in doing so, make our communities safer," said Bolo Program Director Max Langlois in a statement.

"Four years, more than 20 amplification campaigns, and seven arrests later, we continue to innovate by pulling together police partners from across the country and offering an unprecedented reward for the number one fugitive in this new Top 25."

The Calgary Police Service partnered with the Bolo Program, a charity that helps amplify police attempts to arrest high-profile suspects, last year to also offer a $100,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

Granado previously lived in Edmonton.

Here are Canada's 25 most wanted fugitives: