Calgary neurologist faces additional sex assault charges after 13 more patients come forward

A Calgary neurologist previously convicted of sexually assaulting some of his patients faces additional charges after more reports of alleged abuse surfaced.

Dr. Keith Mordin Hoyte, 73, was charged following a police investigation conducted in 2018 into allegations he sexually touched his patients during medical exams over several decades.

Following the initial charges, 13 more patients came forward to police and indicated that they had been assaulted by Hoyte. The new allegations took place between 1987 and 2013 and one of the alleged victims says they were only 12 years old when the first assault occurred.

Hoyte pleaded guilty in 2020 to assaulting 28 female patients over three decades and was sentenced to three years in a federal penitentiary.

Migraine sufferers and other patients seeking treatment for neurological concerns had their breasts fondled and were pricked with pins after Hoyte asked them to remove their clothing during appointments.

Hoyte is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 19.

A group of 20 of Hoyte's former patients is suing the neurologists and most members are seeking at least $160,000 in damages.The lawyer representing the patients confirms to CTV News that, as of Monday morning, a statement of defence has not been filed on Hoyte's behalf. The civil claims of the patients have not been proven in court.

There is no statute of limitations for reporting sexual assaults and police encourage all victims to report assaults.