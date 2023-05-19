Calgary nixes Canada Day fireworks in favour of 'enhanced pyrotechnic show'

In response to a number of concerns that came from its 2022 Canada Day celebration, the City of Calgary will be piloting a different event this July 1.

The city says it will be holding "an enhanced pyrotechnic show" that, instead of fireworks, will involve lights and sounds "launched from the main stage at Fort Calgary."

The departure from the traditional fireworks display comes after officials analyzed the cultural, community and environmental impacts from previous years.

They say the way that many Calgarians view Canada Day has evolved recently and this is an attempt at adapting the event to meet those changes.

"The city recognizes the cultural sensitivities around fireworks displays in relation to Truth and Reconciliation. This year, July 1 also marks the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Immigration Act," the city said in a statement.

"For many Calgarians this is a day of mourning or reflection."

At the same time, city officials say the new programming will help with late-night traffic, noise and overcrowding, as well as permitting emergency crews to attend calls easily without the need to navigate through a multitude of parked vehicles.

Wildlife will also benefit, the city says.

"The location of the main stage at Fort Calgary aligns with Canada's Migratory Bird Act which does not permit disturbances to nearby nesting birds during breeding and nesting periods."

Additional programming is being planned for Calgary's Canada Day 2023 events. Full details are expected to be released next month.