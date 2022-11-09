Calgary non-profit groups urge province to use budget surplus to help most vulnerable

A collective of Calgary emergency shelters and non-profits is calling on the province to spend a portion of its projected $13.2-billion surplus helping Alberta's most vulnerable residents and addressing what it calls a "chronic underfunding" for social services.

The initiative is led by CUPS Calgary, the Calgary Drop-In Centre, Fear is not Love (the Calgary Emergency Women's Shelter), Inn From the Cold, the Alex and YWCA Calgary.

In a release sent to CTV News, the group says government contracts that cover essential services such as emergency and shelter beds, transitional housing, medical services and other crisis interventions are becoming more expensive due to inflation.

"Provincial governments have not increased funding to cover the growing costs of delivering these services," said Joy Bowen-Eyre, CEO of the Alex Community Health Centre.

"Funding has remained flat despite an increased demand for services, specifically during and post pandemic. This means that part of the funding burden has fallen on not-for-profit organizations to continue providing essential services, which in turn requires us to fundraise increasing amounts annually to make up the difference in a province that is trying to recover economically."

Others, including CUPS Calgary executive director Carlene Donnelly, add that their teams are contracted by the province to support a wide variety of social service or case management supports, but funding still lacks.

"Those contracts do not fully cover the costs of delivering these services and we must rely on the generosity of Albertans in order to fill the gap," she said.

The group notes that an increasing number of Albertans are unable to move out of crisis situations without the help of social organizations, which are put in place on behalf of the government.

Sandra Clarkson, Calgary Drop-In Centre CEO, also spoke with CTV News on Wednesday to highlight that her organization has received just a three per cent increase in funding since 2008.

“The cost of operations has gone considerably more than that and I think the Drop-In Centre is one of the agencies that serve as a safety net for the most vulnerable in the community,” she said.

“Right now, we are looking at probably having to respond to almost 1,400 drug poisonings within and around the building with no new staffing or no additional staffing than what we had from 2008.”

In a statement from its media release, the non-profit organizations suggest a different approach for the 2023 budget, which would come with a positive long-term effect on the economy.

"If Albertans want to see an economic return for Alberta that is truly inclusive and supports the well-being of everyone in this province, it is critical that we encourage elected leaders to take an immediate step to adjust core contracts with social providers," the media release read.

"This small step will have a lasting impact on tens of thousands of Albertans."

PROVINCE COMMITS TO SUPPORTING MOST VULNERABLE

Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services Jeremy Nixon delivered an open mandate letter on Wednesday highlighting his focus on addressing affordability and inflation.

Nixon notes that his mandate comes with a strong focus on vulnerable Albertans and that one of his first duties as minister was to speak with non-profit organizations including the Alex and Calgary Homeless Foundation, with which he had a recent meeting with.

“We know there's workforce issues right across this province, but specifically in the disability sector and the shelter sector, these folks have not seen a wage bump or contract bump to address their wage in a long time,” he said.

“So the most immediate crisis is making sure we're addressing fair wages and making sure that folks that are working with the most vulnerable are going to be able to also pay their bills themselves.”

Nixon also spoke briefly about inflation and the need to address affordability issues with non-profits.

“So there is a need, I think, to look as well at the administrative side of things to make sure that they can continue to keep their lights on and keep their buildings open and available to help serve our most vulnerable.”