Calgary non-profit Mamas for Mamas sees demand for holiday hampers triple

The Calgary branch of a Canadian non-profit says applications for its holiday hampers have tripled this year amid the COVID pandemic.

Mamas for Mamas Calgary is hoping to lift the spirts of dozens of families this Christmas through its holiday hamper program.

The hampers contain toys, clothing and diapers, and are gifted to families who might not otherwise have anything under their tree on Christmas morning.

In 2020, the group put together fewer than 50 hampers, but says this year they've received more than 140 applications.

“Everyone needs help," said Kendra Smith, Mamas for Mamas Calgary fundraising and community engagement coordinator. "It could be your co-workers or the people helping you in the grocery store."

Mamas for Mamas Calgary CEO Megan Moore says dropping off the hampers gives staff the goosebumps.

"A few of us have cried, a few of us have gotten hugs. We just feel so grateful that we get to support these families in need," Moore said.

Mamas for Mamas Calgary partners with other local charities to provide support and run programs all year round.

Despite the name, officials says the non-profit provides support to anyone in need.

In the New Year, the organization is opening up a store in the city that will allow families in need to come in and shop for free.

Mamas for Mamas Calgary says the store will be stocked with everything that families might need, including food, diapers, strollers and other supplies.

The non-profit it will also be providing mental health services to families in need and will be running the program on a “pay what you can” model.