Calgary non-profit The Mustard Seed desperately needs towels

Officials with The Mustard Seed are asking Calgarians to donate gently-used towels, saying their supply is dwindling.

The local non-profit organization supplies guests at its Foothills Shelter with clean towels when they shower.

"Due to high shelter usage, we are running low, and need the community's support to be able to provide this service, essential to our guests' dignity," said spokesperson Andrew Millar in a news release.

If you have new or clean and gently-used towels you wish to donate, there are three places where you can do so:

Downtown Community Impact Centre

102 11 Avenue S.E.

Open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. seven days a week

Foothills Shelter

7025 44 Street S.E.

Open from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. seven days a week

Resource Sorting Centre

Bay 27, 4216 - 54 Avenue S.E.

Open from 1 – 4 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday.

For more information on The Mustard Seed, you can visit its website.