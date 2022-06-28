Calgary now home to the world's tallest mural
Calgary is now officially home to the world's tallest mural.
German graffiti artist Mirko Reisser, known as DAIM, used a swing-stage to paint and spray-paint the tremendously tall piece of art on the eastern side of the First on Tenth building (123 10th Ave. S.W.) in the Beltline.
The gargantuan undertaking was part of the Beltline Urban Murals Project (BUMP) Festival, a community-led and artist-focused event that sees public spaces reimagined through art.
Officials took to social media over the weekend to announce the mural was complete.
"Starting today, this mural becomes a part of Calgary history representing an exciting artistic future for this city," BUMP Festival tweeted on June 25.
The mural is approximately 95 metres tall.
Reisser, whose career began on the streets of Hamburg, Germany in the 1980s, previously said he already completed the world's tallest graffiti project 27 years ago, but it was only 28 metres tall.
"So this is like three times higher," he said.
It took 130 litres of primer, 207 litres of paint and 543 cans of spray paint to complete.
