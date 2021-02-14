A Calgary organization is spreading the love this Valentine’s Day by delivering hampers to seniors and their pets.

Parachutes for Pets is a non-profit organization supplying "Pawsitively Heartfelt Hampers" to struggling seniors as part of their adopt a senior and their pet program for Valentine’s Day.

"We have 150 senior hampers that we decided to make up for low-income seniors for Valentine's Day," Said Kelly MacQuarrie, a volunteer with Parachutes for Pets.

The non-profit was created to help low-income pet owners care for their animals by supplying food, medication and paying for vet bills and grooming.

The organization says many seniors are in need because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that's why the Valentine’s program was created.

"There is a lot of Calgarians in need right now; there are seniors in need, they are isolated especially during COVID-19, there is a lot of people out of work because of COVID-19 and the economy, so anything we can do to help to make people’s lives easier we are going to do it," MacQuarrie said.

The program is partnered with the Calgary Seniors Resource Society, and this is the first year for the Valentine’s Day Hampers.

Each hamper delivered includes pet food, toys, supplies, as well as a human treat and a homemade card inside.

"We are hoping to make the seniors day as well as their pets given that they have been so isolated; the people receiving the hampers are very grateful for the assistance because they don't want to lose their pet, they want to stay together with their pet, and that's what we are aiming to do."

If you are in need of support or want to donate to Parachutes for Pets, you can find more information on their website.