Calgary police seek driver in hit-and-run that injured 11-year-old girl

Calgary police are investigating a hit-and-run in the community of Erin Woods on Wednesday that injured an 11-year-old girl.

Emergency crews were called to Erin Woods Boulevard S.E. near 36th Street S.E. at around 8:10 a.m. for reports that a pedestrian had been hit while in a crosswalk.

Police said the driver, who was in a white Toyota car, left the scene before officers arrived.

Paramedics transported a female youth to the Alberta Children's Hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition. Police said she suffered minor injuries.

Police are in the process of speaking to witnesses and reviewing CCTV footage from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.