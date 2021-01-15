The parents of a 27-year-old Calgary man have been charged following an investigation into alleged neglect. Manitobans to have their say on the possibility of easing code red restrictions Manitobans are getting a chance to have their say in how the province will begin to ease code red restrictions. Toronto Blue Jays sign outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, pitcher Ross Stripling The Blue Jays have avoided arbitration with outfielder Teoscar Hernandez and right-hander Ross Stripling after signing them to one-year deals on Friday. Nova Scotia’s iconic Peggys Cove to become more accessible for visitors The Province of Nova Scotia and Government of Canada announced Friday they are investing $3.1M to support the construction of an accessible viewing deck and railing at Nova Scotia’s iconic Peggys Cove.