Calgary parents, charged with neglect, to appear in court next week after severely emaciated adult son found unresponsive

Calgarians Malinda Phillips and Jonathon Grunewald are scheduled to appear in court next week. The couple is charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life and negligence causing bodily harm.

Phillips, 47, and Grunewald, 52, were charged after their dependent adult son was discovered in their Falconridge home unresponsive and malnourished.

Police confirmed the 27- year-old's parents found him in his bedroom on Oct. 24, 2020 weighing just under 20 kilograms (43 pounds).

He was taken to the hospital by ambulance and admitted in acute medical distress before being transported to a long-term care facility.

The couple were scheduled to appear in court on Friday, but the case was put over until Dec. 10.