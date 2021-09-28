Calgary pastor rearrested after returning to city on charter flight

A Calgary pastor accused of repeatedly flouting public safety measures was met by members of the Calgary Police Service Monday afternoon after he touched down in the city on a private charter flight.

The lawyer representing Artur Pawlowski confirms her client was arrested at the airport on an outstanding criminal contempt of court charge.

According to Sarah Miller, a bail hearing was held late Monday night and the pastor was subsequently released. Conditions of Pawlowski's release include keeping the peace and good behaviour.

The pastor, as well as his brother Dawid Pawlowski, were both found guilty of contempt for violating COVID-19 health orders. The Pawlowskis hosted and participated in illegal gatherings and conducted services at a church in southeast Calgary where mask and physical distancing rules were violated.

The Pawlowskis are scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 13.