Calgary performances of the Broadway musical 'Anastasia' rescheduled for 2023

After announcing in late December that Calgary presentations of the Broadway musical Anastasia would be postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions, officials have now revealed new performance dates.

Broadway across Canada said on Monday that Anastasia would be performed at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium from Feb. 28 to March 5, 2023

The show was originally supposed to be held in Calgary from Jan. 4 to 9, followed by Edmonton performances on Jan. 11 to 16.

"While we are of course disappointed that Anastasia couldn’t open in Calgary and Edmonton this month as planned, the well-being of our patrons, artists, staff and global community remains our utmost priority," said Broadway Across Canada vice-president Shana Levin in a news release."

"We look forward to being back together at the theatre, very soon.”

All tickets purchased through Broadway Across Canada or Ticketmaster will be automatically updated to the new 2023 dates, officials said.