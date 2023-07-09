Calgary pet bakery hosts free puppy pancake breakfast
It turns out pancake breakfasts aren't just a human thing during Stampede.
Sunday, a Calgary pet bakery threw a Puppy Pancake Breakfast in Bowness to raise funds for a pet rescue and to show a little customer appreciation.
The event drew a long lineup of pooches eager to sample the snacks offered by BonA-Pet-Treat! Pet Store & Bakery, a made-in-Calgary business that specializes in all-natural pet food, supplements, accessories and more.
"(We're) hosting our 10th annual Puppy Pancake breakfast," said Emil Chow, the company's market manager.
"We're supporting Fur-Ever Homes animal charity today."
Chow said the fundraisers were launched back in 2013 following the floods, as a way of thanking the city and the support everyone showed for the community.
"Now everyone came together and we're just raising money and having a good time," Chow said.
But what's in those puppy pancakes?
"They're human-friendly," Chow said. "We don't add any preservatives, there's no sugar or salt or anything in there.
"We're serving free puppy pancakes, with some toppings, raffle prizes and there's a caricaturist on site."
The event continues until 2 p.m. Sunday at 5111 Bowness Road N.W.
