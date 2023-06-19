Calgary phasing out diesel buses for electric, thanks to $325M from feds

The City of Calgary is phasing out diesel public transit buses in favour of electric ones.

The transition is being made possible thanks to a $325 million investment from the federal government, which builds on a $165 million investment from the Canada Infrastructure Bank

The money allows the City of Calgary to purchase and deploy up to 259 new zero-emission battery electric buses and charging stations, and pay for training, engineering and design.

"Today, we are strengthening our climate resilience goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by committing to new zero-emission buses," said Mayor Jyoti Gondek.

"This move will save approximately 13,000 tons of CO2 per year."

Dominic Leblanc, minister of intergovernmental affairs, infrastructure and communities, made the announcement alongside Jonathan Wilkinson, minister of natural resources, at Calgary's Oliver Bowen Maintenance Centre.

"The money's available right away," said Leblanc.

"So we'll work with the city. The money is booked in the government's fiscal framework. It's a funding decision. So as the city sends us invoices, the cheque will be in the mail."

Gondek says the current fleet is a mixed model between diesel and natural gas-operated buses.

The 259 new buses will represent about 25 percent of the current fleet, according to Calgary Transit.

Calgary Transit says the first electric bus is at least three years away from being on the road.

"We have to put out our procurement document, we need to select the appropriate vehicles and then we need to build the infrastructure to charge those vehicles," said Sharon Fleming, director of Calgary Transit.

"So we're a little ways away."

Fleming expects the transition away from diesel to take time.

"There could be a period of time where the transition from diesel to electric actually is a bit slower than expected," she said.

"But eventually, we'll be moving to newer technologies and newer fueling technologies"

Fleming adds that transit will look to other cities when it comes to the operation of an electric bus in sub-zero temperatures, through the winter months.

Edmonton’s transit service has 60 electric busses.

Director of Operations Ryan Birch says they are scheduled for shorter routes, admitting the range is affected by colder temperatures.

"When the temperature drops to approximately -20 C, buses are scheduled for shorter routes. Buses are recharged after they return to the garage."

Birch adds that how long each bus can last on a full charge varies, depending on heat and the driver.

"Additionally, the city has added warming blankets to the battery packs to help ensure a more effective operating range down to -20 C," said Birch.