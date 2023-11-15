Calgary pianist Jan Lisiecki returns to Mount Royal Conservatory for March performance
A Calgary classical music icon is coming home to perform.
Pianist Jan Lisiecki, who got his start at the Conservatory at Mount Royal, will return to perform a program of preludes by composers such as Chopin, J.S. Bach and Rachmaninoff at the Bella Concert Hall March 11.
Lisiecki started playing at five, and received early training at the Mount Royal Conservatory, before making his orchestral debut as a nine-year-old.
Now, in a year filled with concert dates, including performing with the Berlin Philharmonic and a recital at the Stern Auditorium in Carnegie Hall, Lisiecki will have a chance to revisit the site of those formative years.
He first performed at the Bella in 2017, when he was 21.
“It is very exciting for me to be back at the Conservatory,” he said, in a media release. “I have many fond memories of growing up in the hallways, rooms, and performance spaces. Simply said - it will be great to be home!"
Lisiecki has been recording with Deutsche Grammophon since he was 15. He's released nine albums, and won a Juno Award, Echo Classik, a Gramophone Critics' Choice, Diapasion d'Or and Edison Klassiek.
He is 28 years old.
-
Inquest to be held in Sudbury man’s 2018 death while in police custodyDr. Harry Voogjarv, the North Region’s supervising coroner, has announced that an inquest will be held into the death of Erkki Mannisto.
-
Calgary's BUMP Festival receives funding from Bloomberg Philanthropies' Asphalt Art InitiativeCalgary's BUMP Festival, which has been responsible for many of the spectacular murals that have transformed downtown into a kind of vertical art gallery, got some love Tuesday from the Bloomberg Asphalt Art Initiative.
-
More competition needed in grocery to help stabilize food prices: FreelandFinance Minister Chrystia Freeland says more competition is needed in Canada's grocery sector as consumers grapple with the rising cost of living.
-
Non-life threatening injuries reported after two-vehicle crash in Middlesex CentreA two-vehicle crash involving a cement truck and an old school bus shut down a highway north of London, Ont. on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Recycling company fined for operating without a licenseA Quebec-based recycling company has been found guilty of violating New Brunswick's salvage dealers licensing act.
-
N.B. RCMP try to identify human remains found along Saint John RiverThe New Brunswick RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying human remains that were discovered last week.
-
Teen hospitalized after alleged stabbing near Barrie high schoolA teenager was hospitalized after being allegedly stabbed near a high school in the south end of Barrie Wednesday afternoon.
-
Everything you need to know for Winnipeg's Santa Claus paradeHoliday cheer is in the air, which means it’s time for Winnipeggers to partake in some of their favourite festive traditions.
-
'It’s the kind of surprise that has you questioning reality': London, Ont. man wins $25,000 a year for lifeA retiree from London is looking forward to a “spontaneous lifestyle” — and possibly even getting a dog — after he won $25,000 a year for life during an October draw and opted for the lump sum payment.