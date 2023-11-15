Calgary pianist Jan Lisiecki returns to Mount Royal Conservatory for March performance

A Calgary classical music icon is coming home to perform.

Pianist Jan Lisiecki, who got his start at the Conservatory at Mount Royal, will return to perform a program of preludes by composers such as Chopin, J.S. Bach and Rachmaninoff at the Bella Concert Hall March 11.

Lisiecki started playing at five, and received early training at the Mount Royal Conservatory, before making his orchestral debut as a nine-year-old.

Now, in a year filled with concert dates, including performing with the Berlin Philharmonic and a recital at the Stern Auditorium in Carnegie Hall, Lisiecki will have a chance to revisit the site of those formative years.

He first performed at the Bella in 2017, when he was 21.

“It is very exciting for me to be back at the Conservatory,” he said, in a media release. “I have many fond memories of growing up in the hallways, rooms, and performance spaces. Simply said - it will be great to be home!"

Lisiecki has been recording with Deutsche Grammophon since he was 15. He's released nine albums, and won a Juno Award, Echo Classik, a Gramophone Critics' Choice, Diapasion d'Or and Edison Klassiek.

He is 28 years old.