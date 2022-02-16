Calgary plunges next week; west wind tomorrow

UPDATE: To quote Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons: oh, what a night. The CoCoRaHS numbers for Calgary are in; many are above 11 cm, with the highest being found in the NW at 15.2 cm. The drastic shift comes from our cloud layer, where temperatures rapidly plunged, producing exceptionally light and fluffy snow.

As of now, snow moving forward doesn't pack the same punch. Another Alberta Clipper will roll by and likely remain north of us, though sections of the QE2 will be ugly Friday from it. When our temperatures plunge, another wave is in the forecast, but it stays light.

I'm still waiting to see further numbers, but yesterday's modeling – even out to 11 p.m, last night – fell well short of actual snowfall. The rolling of this band against the foothills provided far more uplift than expected, strengthening snow bands across regions east of the Rockies and blowing projections out of the water.

The airport reported 12 centimetres of snow, over seven cm of which fell before midnight in sub-1 km visibility. Which is to say – heavy snowfall for a fair two hours. The only site in as of this writing on CoCoRaHS has 10.2 cm down in High River by 4:30. Our pic of the day has more, too.

Today, we're in the throes of the third system – this one is building out of the Peace River Valley and streaking across central Saskatchewan. When it crosses that boundary tomorrow, it will pull westerly wind off of the Rockies and do its part to melt this hefty new snow layer. Gusts will likely exceed 60 km/h in the morning as part of the warming progression. This system will carry on, affecting the snow-stricken Manitoba Friday; when it does, our conditions stagnate, somewhat, though we should find our way above the freezing mark.

West wind returns Saturday, but the drop in temperature that comes Saturday evening will plunge us into another couple centimetres of snow and a double-digit negative high. That trend will carry into the work-week.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Today

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -2 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low -7 C

Thursday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: flurries, low -1 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: clear, low 5 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: chance of flurries, low -13 C

Sunday

Cloudy, flurries

Daytime high: -13 C

Evening: some cloud, low -19 C

Our pic of the day today was sent in at midnight in Evanston, where 11 cm had already come down.

Our pic of the day today was sent in at midnight in Evanston, where 11 cm had already come down.