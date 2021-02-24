Homicide investigators are renewing calls for anyone who was at the Mazaj Lounge and Restaurant between 7 p.m. and closing time on Friday to contact them.

A man was found in medical distress at outside the restaurant at 9223 Macleod Trail S.W. just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday and he was declared deceased soon after.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Daniel Dudgeon. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

"We are still needing to speak with anyone who was at Mazaj that evening as people may have significant information and not realize it," police said in a release.

"So far, we have only heard from one person who was a patron that night."

Police said most interviews of this type can be done over the phone.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877, the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.