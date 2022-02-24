Calgary police announce charges in downtown apartment death

Calgary police have two people in custody in connection with a death the downtown core.

Officers were called to an apartment building in the 200 block of Sixth Avenue S.E. just after 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, at which time they found a man dead in one of the units.

On Thursday, police revealed 29-year-old Dominic Hood had been arrested the night before from the 100 block of Pine Hill Place N.E., and is facing a charge of second-degree murder.

Officials said a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder had been issued for 27-year-old Jordan Curtis Vaughn Smith, but later issued an update saying she had been located.

Police said an autopsy on the victim, believed to be a man in his mid-20s, will be completed on Friday, at which time they will release his identity.

"At this time, it is believed that the suspects and the victim knew each other and that a fatal assault occurred as a result of a domestic-related matter," said a police news release.

"Details of the nature of the relationship between all three individuals forms part of the investigation and will not be released at this time."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.