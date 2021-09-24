Calgary police anti-corruption unit to investigate incoming Liberal MP George Chahal

Calgary police has received a complaint and will begin investigating allegations newly elected Liberal MP George Chahal improperly removed campaign material promoting his opponent from a doorstep.

A police spokesperson confirmed the complaint was made on Thursday and forwarded to the CPS anti-corruption unit for investigation.

Footage captured by a doorbell camera shows Chahal appearing to pick up a campaign postcard and remove it from a front porch in the northeast riding of Calgary Skyview, which Chahal narrowly won in Monday night's federal election.

We can confirm that the Calgary Police Service received a report related to the incident captured on video," police said in a statement.

"The report has been directed to our anti-corruption unit that handles investigations of a sensitive nature or involving a public official. We are in the very early stages of the investigation and at this point we have not yet determined if the investigation will remain with CPS or be transitioned to another investigative body, such as Elections Canada."

Chahal's campaign manager, Randall Zalazar, said on Friday morning they have not yet been contacted by police and had not been made aware of any investigation into the matter.

When asked about the incident earlier, Zalazar said it was true that Chahal did it, but there was a reason why.

"While dropping off polling info flyers prior to polls opening on Election Day, George removed a piece of campaign literature that identified an incorrect polling location for the person residing at the address," he said, in an email to CTV News.

"All through Election Day, campaign volunteers found incorrectly labelled materials across the eastern side of the riding. Our campaign contacted Elections Canada and advised them of the issue."

The man who lives at the house, Glenn Pennett, who supported Sahota, earlier told CTV Calgary he was frustrated and that Chahal shouldn't have removed the paper from his property.

"He's destroying something from somebody he's running against and leaving his card, which was totally the wrong information," he said.

Chahal was the only Liberal to win in Calgary, claiming the Skyview riding by around 3,000 votes.