Calgary police arrest 2 men accused of selling drugs linked to overdose deaths

Two Calgary men are facing drug trafficking charges that stem from overdose deaths that occurred earlier this year.

In January, two separate people reached out to police to share evidence connected to two unrelated overdoses.

In both cases, investigators were able to use the evidence provided to help identify the alleged dealers believed to have sold the victims the drugs involved.

On April 26, police raided a residence in the 1400 block of 26A Street S.W.

As a result, Darren Boyle, 32, has been charged with three counts of trafficking, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime and one count of unlawful possession of identity documents.

Boyle is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

The following day, police executed a search warrant on a vehicle and a home in the 800 block of Fourth Avenue S.W., seizing 21.1 grams of crack cocaine, 62.4 grams of powder cocaine, 200 grams of cutting agent and $445 cash.

Brandon Tallman, 27, has been charged with three counts of trafficking, four counts of possession of property obtained by crime and two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He is scheduled to appear in court on June 28.

Police say there isn't believed to be any link between the two people charged, and the drugs seized at both locations have been sent for testing to determine if any "unusual factors" were at play in the deaths.

"Thus far, testing has revealed no abnormalities," said police in a Thursday news release.

Insp. Jeff Pennoyer used the incidents as an opportunity to remind the public there is no such thing as a safe street drug.

"Every time people consume illegal narcotics, they are taking a chance with their life,” he said.

"In these situations, two people needlessly lost their lives."

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to report tips anonymously using Crime Stoppers.