Calgary police arrest 2 men with alleged organized crime ties

Two Calgary men who allegedly have ties to organized crime are facing charges after being arrested in the Beltline.

Calgary police say officers began searching for the men in November after learning they had breached court-imposed bail conditions.

"The men were believed to be actively evading police and warrants were issued for their arrest," police said in a Wednesday news release.

On Nov. 17, police learned the men were in a restaurant in the 300 block of 11th Avenue S.W.

When the men left the eatery, police arrested them after a "brief foot chase."

"Upon arrest, both men were found to be carrying loaded firearms on their person, including a converted fully automatic Glock and a .38 special revolver," police said.

Elvis Vukaj, 28, and Latef Reakwon Tag El Din, 26, are each facing numerous charges, including carrying a concealed weapon and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

"These individuals breached their release conditions and were found to be carrying loaded firearms while out for dinner at a busy downtown Calgary restaurant," said Staff Sgt. Roland Stewart. "Their reckless actions put everyone’s safety inside that restaurant at risk."

"Gang violence doesn’t just impact those involved in organized crime – it impacts an individual’s friends, family members and innocent bystanders in close proximity to them."