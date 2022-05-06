Calgary Police arrest Gerald Frommelt, wanted in murder of Jamie Scheible

On Friday afternoon, police arrested a man believed responsible for the murder of a young Calgary mother last month.

Shortly before 4 p.m., police arrested Gerald Russell Frommelt, 37, at a residence located on the 1900 block of 24th Street S.W.

Frommelt was wanted in the murder of Jaimie Scheible, who was killed April 7 in the northeast community of Temple.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Templeview Drive N.E. about 7:15 p.m. on April 7 for reports of gunshots. Officers arrived to find a woman suffering serious injuries, who was later identified as Scheible.

She later died.