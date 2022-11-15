Calgary police arrest man after random downtown assaults
Calgary police have arrested a man who allegedly assaulted at least 10 people in the downtown core on Tuesday morning.
Police issued a warning about the man just after 9 a.m.
A tweet said no weapons were used and the victims, who were seemingly attacked at random, received only minor injures.
A large number of officers were deployed throughout the downtown core to find the suspect.
Police warned anyone who saw the man shouldn't approach him and warned them to instead call 911.
Officers took a suspect into custody at around 12:30 p.m.
Police say further details about charges will be released once the man has seen a justice of the peace.
Update - Downtown Random Assault. The suspect was apprehended at approximately 12:30 p.m., further details about charges will be released once he has seen a Justice of the Peace. Thank you to the public and the media who assisted with information leading to the apprehension today— Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) November 15, 2022
