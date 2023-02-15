Calgary police arrest suspects after stabbing outside northwest library
Calgary police say two B.C. men have been charged in connection to a stabbing outside a library on Monday.
Officers were called to the Louise Riley Library in the 1900 block of 14th Avenue N.W. at around 3 p.m.
The victim was outside the library when he allegedly witnessed two men trying to sell drugs to a third person.
"The victim asked the suspects to leave the area when a verbal altercation began, which quickly escalated to a physical altercation," police said in a Wednesday news release.
The victim, a 46-year-old man, was stabbed and suffered serious, life-threatening injuries.
He remains in hospital but has since been upgraded to stable condition, according to police.
Police spoke to witnesses at the scene and reviewed CCTV footage, locating two suspects a few hours later after they were flagged by the security team at the Central Library downtown.
Samif Namier, 20, of Burnaby, B.C., is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime and aggravated assault.
Bati Ahmed Mohamed, 20, of Burnaby, B.C., is charged with aggravated assault.
Anyone with information about the incident is to call police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
-
'Everybody loves it': Pet therapy program returns to YEG Edmonton International AirportThe popular pet therapy program has returned to the YEG Edmonton International Airport.
-
Iconic Toronto restaurant clears the air following rumours of shutdownWhat was meant to be a love letter to Toronto – a see you later, not a teary-eyed goodbye– turned into an emotional upheaval from the city when an iconic restaurant posted an unintentionally cryptic message on Valentine’s Day.
-
Calgary police stop sedan travelling 123 km/h in 50 km/h zoneCalgary police are using an example of excessive speeding from the weekend to warn drivers to slow down on city streets.
-
Mental health in the spotlight at WRPS board meetingMental health concerns were discussed at Wednesday’s Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) board meeting, where the police chief says they respond to a minimum of 3,000 mental health-specific calls annually.
-
'He's been driven out': CAO who helped guide newly elected council shockingly resignsAfter just over two years on the job, Central Elgin (CE) chief administrative officer (CAO) Paul Shipway has shockingly resigned.
-
Pilot program offering more respite opportunities launches in WindsorA new program is merging respite services with hospitality.
-
Alberta NDP promises health teams to improve access to family physiciansNDP Leader Rachel Notley says if her party forms government after the spring election, its goal would be for a million or more Albertans to be able to see their family doctor within a day or two near where they live.
-
Anonymous UBC student hides over 100 gift cards across campusAn anonymous student at UBC is helping spread some joy during stressful times for students, by hiding gift cards across campus.
-
Police release photos of suspect who allegedly stabbed man in face with broken bottle on TTC subway trainToronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly stabbed another man in the face with a broken bottle on board a TTC subway train.