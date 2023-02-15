Calgary police arrest suspects after stabbing outside northwest library

Calgary police say two B.C. men have been charged in connection to a stabbing outside a library on Monday.

Officers were called to the Louise Riley Library in the 1900 block of 14th Avenue N.W. at around 3 p.m.

The victim was outside the library when he allegedly witnessed two men trying to sell drugs to a third person.

"The victim asked the suspects to leave the area when a verbal altercation began, which quickly escalated to a physical altercation," police said in a Wednesday news release.

The victim, a 46-year-old man, was stabbed and suffered serious, life-threatening injuries.

He remains in hospital but has since been upgraded to stable condition, according to police.

Police spoke to witnesses at the scene and reviewed CCTV footage, locating two suspects a few hours later after they were flagged by the security team at the Central Library downtown.

Samif Namier, 20, of Burnaby, B.C., is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime and aggravated assault.

Bati Ahmed Mohamed, 20, of Burnaby, B.C., is charged with aggravated assault.

Anyone with information about the incident is to call police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.