Calgary police arrest suspects in deadly Douglasdale shooting, Superstore shootout

Calgary police say multiple people are in custody and charges are pending in connection to a deadly shooting in the community of Douglasdale and another shooting in the East Village months before.

The suspects were arrested by police on Tuesday afternoon. Their identities will be released once the charges against them are formally laid.

DECEMBER DEATH IN DOUGLASDALE

The violence in Douglasdale, which proved fatal, happened in the 200 block of Douglas Ridge Circle S.E. at around 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 15, 2022.

Officers found one man dead at the scene and said the attack was believed to be targeted.

The victim was later identified as 40-year-old Ashley Aaron Cuthbert Mawdsley of Calgary.

SHOTS FIRED IN SUPERSTORE PARKADE

The second shooting in which charges are pending happened months prior, in the parkade underneath the Real Canadian Superstore in the 400 block of Sixth Avenue S.E.

The shooting unfolded in broad daylight, just after 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 2, but no one was killed.

SUSPECTS WITH CONNECTIONS TO ORGANIZED CRIME

Police said Tuesday that in investigating each case, detectives determined the people allegedly responsible for each had ties to organized crime.

"Despite both shootings being targeted, these offenders demonstrated a complete disregard for public safety and placed members of our community at risk of serious harm or death,” said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta in a news release.

“Both of these shootings occurred at times when people were going about their daily routines. The victimization of Calgarians caused by organized crime violence can have a devastating and lasting impact on innocent bystanders and the community as a whole."

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.