Calgary police arrest youth accused of shooting people with pellet guns

Calgary police took three teenagers into custody on Monday after multiple reports of bystanders being shot with a pellet gun.

The victims, who were in several different communities all throughout south Calgary, told police they were targeted by three to four people travelling in a white, 2020 four-door Hyundai Sonata in the late morning and early afternoon.

Calgary police say officers were able to locate the suspects inside a vehicle in the 1600 block of 210 Avenue S.E., in the community of Legacy, just before 1 p.m.

Officers in multiple police cruisers approached the sedan with their weapons drawn, ordering all the people inside the vehicle to slowly exit with their hands above their heads.

Three teen boys were taken into custody and are facing multiple charges.

Police haven't confirmed what weapons were recovered, if any, but footage of the arrest taken by CTV News shows at least two pellet guns and ammunition being seized.

Police have identified eight victims so far.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.