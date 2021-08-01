Calgary police assist N.W.T. RCMP with in-custody death investigation

The Calgary Police Service has been contacted by the Northwest Territories RCMP to assist the agency in its investigation into an in-custody death.

According to a release, a 34-year-old woman was arrested in Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T. at about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday for public intoxication.

At just after midnight, while she was still in custody, she died.

The cause of death is not known and an autopsy is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

RCMP policy dictates that another police service must step in when an in-custody death occurs, officials said.

As a result, the CPS will be leading the investigation. There are no details about whether or not the victim has any connection to the Calgary area.

No further information will be released at this time.